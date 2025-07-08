These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Emmanuel A. Crossley, 34, of Springfield: Operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (four counts).

Cody Hopkins, 35: Receiving stolen property.

Joshua L. Woods, 38: Operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).

Chad A. King, 47, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Misty R. Lewis, 41, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property (two counts).

Edwin A. Avery, 42, of Springfield: Assault.

Dachaun M. Trent, 32: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons under disability, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.

JiYah Marcell Crossley, 16: Attempted murder (two counts), felonious assault (three counts), discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (two counts).

Greg Buchanan, 34, of Springfield: Strangulation.

Felicia F. Barletto, 42, of Springfield: Burglary.

Megan McCormick, 36, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Mattie C. Loyd, 41, of Springfield: Burglary.