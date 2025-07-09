Daniel K. Dye II, 40, of 640 S. Douglas Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Gary S. Fraley, 51, of 1275 Plum St., Apt. 303, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Gary L. Fraley Sr., 51, of 1275 S. Plum #303, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Angela J. Kelley, 46, of 603 Lyle Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Edwin E. Lamb Jr., 29, of 832 E. Southern Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Sarah J. Obrien, 40, of 1611 Springmont Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $15,000.

Joseph M. Tackett, 50, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Edwin A. Avery, 42, of 1510 Maiden Lane, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jarrod W. Beverly, 26, of Dayton, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Joshua P. Bilunka, 40, of Middletown, theft, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Chritstopher G. Durrant, 46, of 704 Grant St., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Donta D. Dyer, 44, of Dayton, failure to pay reinstatement fee, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Jason F. Fisher, 52, of 724 Summer St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Danny L. Hockett III, 27, of 2220 E. Main St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Christian Pierre, 43, of Dayton, 12 point susp, bench warrant ordered, driving without lights, bench warrant ordered, child restitution, bench warrant ordered.

Brandyn Slone, 27, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed.

John E. Booth, 51, of 2834 Oletha Ave., unauthorized plates amended to unauthorized plates, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, review-Jan. 8, 2026: 1) the defendant is to commit no further offenses during term of review, 2) the defendant is to pay fine/costs during the term of review, fined $100.

Da’Vion L. Luster, 26, of Dayton, OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Ian M. Sowards, 38, of 1211 Tibbetts Ave., improper use of 911, continued, public defender appointed.

James C. Wyatt III, 47, of 920 Pine St., fireworks possession, continued, public defender appointed.

Ryan A. Russell, 26, of 411 Stanton Ave., OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group supervision, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $375.

Shauna M. Washburn, 45, of Dayton, amended to 1st degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, guilty, defendant’s bond shall be applied to restitution, the balance applied to court costs.