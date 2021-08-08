4 killed, several hurt in crash near Urbana

Four people died and several others were injured in a Saturday night crash south of Urbana on U.S. Route 68, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
The head-on collision involved two vehicles and happened shortly after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Hickory Grove Road, less than 2 miles from the Urbana city limits, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
A white 2002 Suzuki SUV crossed the center line and hit head-on a Toyota Highlander going northbound on two-lane stretch of U.S. 68.
Four people in the Suzuki died at the scene, according to the release.
The driver of the Suzuki and one passenger were transported to Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, while another passenger in that vehicle was flown via CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
The occupants of the Highlander were treated at an area hospital, according to the release. It is unclear how many people were in that vehicle.
U.S. 68 becomes a four-lane divided highway about two miles south of the accident scene.
The names of the victims are being withheld until next of kin can be notified, according to the release.
The crash is being investigated by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.