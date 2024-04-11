Troy-area doctor Werling now faces federal charges in seized explosives case

That charge was dismissed by local prosecutors Thursday after federal marshals picked up Werling from the county jail and transported him to Dayton, where he made the court appearance at the federal courthouse later Thursday.

Werling is charged under 26USCode5861B, for alleged unlawful receipt or possession of a firearm transferred to him in violation of that federal code chapter, said Todd Lindgren, public affairs officer for the FBI’s Cincinnati Federal Field Office. Werling remains in custody.

Attorney Jon Paul Rion, who is representing Werling, did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Thursday afternoon.

Werling was arrested around 9 p.m. April 4 in the 1400 block of Barnhart Road by Miami County sheriff’s deputies. The sheriff’s office earlier in the day responded to assist the FBI in an investigation into Werling possibly manufacturing explosive devices at his home, court documents said.

Werling’s house was searched. Also searched was a building at 804 E. Monument St. in Dayton. Court records from a 2020-21 lawsuit show Werling is part of a group that has owned that building, which includes a self-storage business.

“During the interview, Werling admitted to manufacturing explosive devices at his residence and provided details where the devices would be located inside his home,” an affidavit read. Law enforcement officials were at Werling’s home both April 4 and April 5.