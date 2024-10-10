Springfield woman sentenced to at least 13 years after man found shot in Trotwood

Massie pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery in August in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. She was initially indicted on murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault last December.

The charges stemmed from the death of 20-year-old Elijah Stollings.

On Aug. 21, 2022, Trotwood police found a suspicious unoccupied vehicle at Shiloh Court Apartments off Shiloh Springs Road. As they investigated, they noticed blood around and inside the vehicle, according to Trotwood police.

During a search of the area police found Stollings’ body.

He died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

It was determined Massie was not the shooter, but she was complicit in a robbery and shooting that resulted in Stollings’ death, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Massie was a juvenile at the time of the shooting and her case was bound over to common pleas court from juvenile court.