Springfield teen indicted in death of man found near Trotwood apartment complex

On Aug. 21, 2022, Trotwood police were investigating an unoccupied suspicious vehicle at Shiloh Court Apartments off Shiloh Springs Road when they spotted blood in and around the vehicle, according to the police department.

After a search of the area police found the body 20-year-old Elijah Stollings, of Dayton.

Massie was not the shooter, but was indicted in Stollings’ death because she was complicit in a robbery and shooting that resulted in his death, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Massie is a juvenile and her case was bound over from juvenile court so she can be tried as an adult.