Springfield High School students to perform ‘A Christmas Story’ production

The cast includes senior Edwin Ortiz as adult Ralph, who will serve as the show’s narrator and guide the audience through Ralphie Parker’s childhood memories, along with freshman Tehya Holland as young Ralphie, junior Konnor Porter as The Old Man, senior Kendall Blanton will add to the Parker household, junior Isabella Schoneberger as Randy, senior Sadie Wilson will lead the iconic “triple-dog-dare” scene as Flick and junior A.K. Kearns as Shwartz and senior Lilly Kilgore as Miss Shields.

“I love playing Miss Shields — she’s such an icon and so much fun to bring to life," Kilgore said.

Behind the scenes, the cast includes junior Aubrey Jones as student director, sophomore Lindsey Fairchild as stage manager and freshman Kritesh Ramrakha as assistant stage manager.

“‘A Christmas Story’ resonates because it reminds us of the humor, chaos and warmth of growing up. I hope our audience leaves feeling nostalgic — and carrying a little spark of holiday magic,“ Bierbaugh said.

Bierbaugh said one of the most rewarding parts of directing the production has been watching a wide range of students — across ages, experience levels and backgrounds — come together to “create a cohesive ensemble.”

“Originally, the plan was to cast younger children in the kid roles, but once rehearsals began, it was clear our own students were more than ready. Their natural chemistry made that decision easy,” she said.

As director, Bierbaugh’s goal was to create a production that felt like home, she said, one that was warm, funny, familiar and full of heart.

“This ensemble has achieved exactly that, not through individual spotlights alone, but through their collective work, dedication and support of one another,” she said.

However, the most challenging part has been the compressed timeline, Bierbaugh said, but the students have “risen to the occasion at every turn.”

“With such a short rehearsal window, this show demanded a lot from our students. They didn’t just rise to the challenge — they exceeded every expectation with creativity, teamwork and heart,” she said.

Students also had the opportunity to work with professional set designer Andy Moore and learn hands-on experience in painting, building, problem solving and seeing how a designer’s vision comes to life.

This production has been submitted for adjudication for the Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards, which are held Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the Schuster Center, according to Bierbaugh.

The cast is also leading a coat, hat and glove drive during the two scheduled performances, something they initiated themselves, Bierbaugh said.

“It has been incredibly meaningful to watch them not only bring a holiday classic to life but also use their platform to give back to the community,” she said.

The show will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 2 p.m. Dec. 13 at the John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield. Tickets are $12.62 for adults and $9.50 for students, including fees. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/566wd3ne.