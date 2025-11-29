Springfield’s Cherish Hospice launches pin, coin ceremony program for military service veterans

In partnership with the “We Honor Veterans” program, which helps and honors former military members, Cherish holds the pinning and coining ceremonies to honor veterans both individually and in small groups by request, which can range from intimate gatherings to large events. Cherish also holds monthly individual pinning ceremonies for veterans receiving care at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Honoring service members is a personal commitment to Administrator Jason R. Casto, a combat veteran who served during the Iraq War, as he co-designed the hospice’s custom challenge coins and revamped its veteran recognition ceremonies to “ensure they align with proper military etiquette.”

“The ceremonies are a deeply meaningful tradition — they represent recognition, camaraderie, and a sense of belonging,” Casto said. “We wanted Cherish to honor veterans the proper way, which means each presentation is done with humility, respect and in accordance with military customs. When working with veterans, we make sure that things are done correctly because they will notice.”

Each veteran being cared for by Cherish receives a certificate of appreciation, a “We Honor Veterans” pin, a commemorative challenge coin and a challenge coin certificate.

“The challenge coin is a deeply meaningful token of honor for veterans because it speaks to the very heart of military culture,” Casto said. “I proudly display my challenge coins. By presenting these coins, we’re offering something that goes deep into tradition and respect.”

In November, Cherish participated in six pinning ceremonies at Springfield locations Northwood Assisted Living, Springfield Assisted Living, Forest Glen Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, and Good Shepherd Village, Wright Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Fairborn, and the Dayton VA Medical Center. Three coining ceremonies traditionally set aside for honoring veterans were also held this month at the individuals’ homes with friends and family.

In December so far, Cherish has a veteran pinning at the Dayton VA Medical Center and one Vet-to-Vet Café, which refers to gatherings for veterans, at South Brook.

Cherish will continue to honor veterans under their care with coining and pinning ceremonies throughout the rest of the year.

For more information, veterans or their families can contact Cherish Hospice at 937-355-7154 or by email at Jcasto@cherish-hospice.com.