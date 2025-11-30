Clark County has had more than 100 fatal crashes in 5 years, 17 this year so far

In 2024, there were 17 fatal crashes in the county, compared to 18 in 2023, 17 in 2022, 22 in 2021 and 23 in 2022.

Since 2020, the most common roads for crashes include Interstate 70 with 14 fatal crashes, U.S. 40 with 13 and State Route 72 with 10, according to the OSHP crash dashboard.

“The top three crash fatal routes are also our top three most traveled routes,” said OSHP Springfield Post Lt. Shawn Cook.

The most common day and time is Thursday (20 fatal crashes), Friday (20) and Saturday (22), and from 7 to 8 p.m. (12).

The largest number of crashes with fatalities were OVI-related (69), followed by drug-related (59) and unbelted-occupants related (51).

“(The) routes have a higher increase of traffic in comparison to other routes and based on statical analysis, the majority of the crashes occurring between 7 and 8 p.m. are OVI related,” Cook said.

10 of the year’s 17 fatal crashes occurred between the beginning of the year and the beginning of August, and the other 7 occurred just in the last three months, Cook said.

Total crashes

Over the last five years, there have been a total of 20,710 crashes involving fatalities, serious injuries, possible injuries, minor injuries and property damage, according to the dashboard.

The three most common roads for fatal crashes are the same for all types of crashes with 2,450 on I-70, 1,941 on U.S. 40 and 1,304 on SR 72. The most common day for crashes is Friday (3,365) and common time range is 4 to 5 p.m. (1,566).

The age of the driver was a top contributing factor to total crashes, with 6,331 crashes involving older drivers and 5,561 crashes involving younger drivers.

The third highest number of crashes (4,128) involved unrestrained car occupants.

Seat belts

Earlier this year, the Clark County Combined Health District and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urged drivers to buckle up as part of the national Click it or Ticket seat belt safety campaign, which ran during the Memorial Day holiday from May 19 to June 1.

During the campaign, the Springfield Post of the OSHP issued 115 seat belt citations and arrested 10 impaired drivers.

“Wearing a safety belt is the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and friends,” Cook said previously. “Using a safety belt remains the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.”

Only about 5% of Clark County drivers do not wear seat belts, according to data from the past two years of Ohio’s annual seat belt study.

Health District officials previously said this rate was good but could be better because the “other 5.4% (from this year’s 94.6%) still need to be reminded that seat belts save lives.”

The national seat belt daytime use rate in 2024 by adults was 91.2%, compared to 91.9% in 2023, and in Clark County that rate was 94.6% in 2024, compared to 95.7% in 2023. Those statistics are from Ohio’s annual Statewide Observational Seat Belt Study.

The data also shows seat belt use differs among males and females because more than half (53%) of males killed in crashes in 2023 were unrestrained, compared to 41% of females killed in crashes were not buckled up.

How to protect yourself and others

Drivers can protect themselves in several ways, Cook said.

These include driving defensively and not engaging in distracted or impaired driving. Defensive driving is an active approach to driving that focuses on anticipating potential hazards, remaining vigilant and being ready to respond to the mistakes of others.

Law enforcement also recommends drivers limit distractions inside of vehicles, stay alert for pedestrians, increase following distances, reduce speed, buckle up, drive sober, plan ahead and for traffic delays, and know both planned and alternate routes. Drivers should also keep vehicles in working order and ensure proper functioning of turn signals, brake lights, etc.

“Better driving behaviors among all drivers would reduce injury and fatal crashes,” Cook said.

Drivers ed required

After a recent change to state law, Ohioans under 21 years old are now required to go through a formal driver’s education course before obtaining their license. The law previously allowed those 18 years old and older to bypass formal driver’s education.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said previously the law change is meant to make Ohio’s roadways safer because they’ve seen many teens wait until they turn 18 to get their license and not get driver’s training.

Cook said education related to driving “will always be beneficial.”

Any Ohioan aged 16 to 20 wanting to get a license must get a temporary driver’s permit, take 24 hours of classroom instruction and eight hours of in-car instruction, and have 50 hours of supervised driving practice. The law also requires temporary driver’s permit holders to submit an itemized log of their driving experience to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles before getting a license.

Cook added they encourage people to call #677 to report reckless, impaired or dangerous drivers; to plan ahead and designate a sober driver when planning to consume alcohol; and to keep vehicles road safe with properly inflated tires, good tread on tires and working lights.