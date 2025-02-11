Search: See how many tickets your local police department issued for driving while texting

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By and
Feb 11, 2025
X

A recent Dayton Daily News investigation found local law enforcement agencies issued few citations for driving while texting in the first year Ohio’s new distracted driving laws were in effect.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued nearly 92% of all tickets for driving while texting from April 2023 through April 2024, according to data every law enforcement agency in Ohio is required to report to the state.

ExploreOhio police issue few tickets for driving while texting (with one huge exception)

The Highway Patrol and Ohio governor’s office say the new law is effective at reducing distracted driving, and it was put in place following a particularly deadly year on Ohio’s roadways.

But our analysis found 148 agencies issued no tickets that first year, and the vast majority didn’t report distracted driving enforcement data to the state at all, despite the state law. In addition to suggesting lax enforcement, this makes it impossible to see if the law is being applied fairly, since data required to be reported includes racial demographics on drivers cited.

Below you can search data for every law enforcement agency in Ohio, how many citations they reported to the state, and the racial demographics of that enforcement.

SEARCH THE DATA:

In Other News
1
Aunt gets 50 years to life in deaths of 2 children from Dayton found in...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
‘Give the boys something to do’: Former Ohio fire admin sentenced for...
5
These 9 people were indicted in Clark County

About the Authors

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter
Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter