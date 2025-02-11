Search: See how many tickets your local police department issued for driving while texting

The Highway Patrol and Ohio governor’s office say the new law is effective at reducing distracted driving, and it was put in place following a particularly deadly year on Ohio’s roadways.

But our analysis found 148 agencies issued no tickets that first year, and the vast majority didn’t report distracted driving enforcement data to the state at all, despite the state law. In addition to suggesting lax enforcement, this makes it impossible to see if the law is being applied fairly, since data required to be reported includes racial demographics on drivers cited.

Below you can search data for every law enforcement agency in Ohio, how many citations they reported to the state, and the racial demographics of that enforcement.

SEARCH THE DATA: