Indiana officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support

An Indiana police officer who has been in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital since she was shot three weeks ago will be taken off life support Thursday, the Richmond Police Department announced.
Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head during an Aug. 10 traffic stop in Richmond. At the time, police said that an arrest was made in the shooting.
Burton’s K9 partner Brev, who was not injured, has been in the care of one of the Richmond police investigators who used to be a K9 handler.
In the announcement, police said that Burton’s injuries were “unrecoverable,” and she would be taken off life support Thursday. They also said Burton would live on and “continue to be a hero” by donating organs.
“Seara’s family wanted to include the community in sharing this information. The incredible outpouring of support has been truly heartwarming. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this time,” the release said.
Final arrangements will be announced in the coming days.
