OSHP’s OVI dashboard details impaired driving crashes, arrests across state

The new OVI Dashboard is a part of the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety, a series of internal and public-facing dashboards dedicated to exploration, analysis and visualization of crash data across Ohio. Users can filter data, find specific county and route statistics. In addition, an interactive map shows videos of troopers enforcing OVI violations, according to a release from the patrol.

“There is never a good excuse for impaired driving, yet there are drivers who choose to get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol every day,” Gov. Mike DeWine stated. “By launching this new dashboard, we hope to enhance the public’s understanding of how often OVI crashes are happening and where they’re taking place.”