DMAX shooting in Moraine: Feud over woman ends with man dead, suspect in stable condition

Crews found the suspect outside the plant with a gunshot wound to the head, the sergeant said. Officers and paramedics found the two shooting victims inside.

Investigators determined the suspect and Allen were involved in a feud over a woman, Parish said. All three worked at the plant and were there Thursday evening. The woman was not injured.

The suspect fired at least a dozen rounds from a semi-automatic handgun, Parish said. It’s believed the suspect fired all the rounds toward Allen. The second shooting victim does not appear to be part of the altercation, Parish added.

Investigators recovered multiple unspent rounds and at least one handgun magazine at the scene. A search warrant has been served at the suspect’s residence and police have spent Thursday night interviewing people related to the shooting.

The suspect has not been identified as he has not been formally charged at this time.

A General Motors representative confirmed production has been suspended. DMAX is a joint venture between GM and Isuzu Motors. The plant manufactures diesel engines for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks.

“We are aware of an incident at the DMAX Moraine manufacturing facility, and are working with local authorities,” Pat Morrissey, GM’s vice president of corporate communications, said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News. “All production operations have been suspended at this time until further notice.”

The plant reportedly has its own round-the-clock security.

Moraine police and the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit are continuing to investigate.

Staff reporters Eric Schwartzberg, Kristen Spicker, Daniel Susco and Samantha Wildow contributed to this report.