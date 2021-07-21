Mason police arrest two for fighting at Kings Island

Explore Kings Island will see increased law enforcement presence this weekend

Roe and the teen boy were treated at the park’s first aid station for minor cuts and bruises from the fight and declined further medical evaluation from EMS, the report said. The teen boy was later treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for an eye injury.

Explore Mason prosecutor dismisses charges against man in large Kings Island fight

Explore 6 charged in connection to fights that closed Kings Island early Saturday

Roe was charged with three counts of assault, all first-degree misdemeanors in Mason Municipal Court. No court date has been set, according to the court website.

The juvenile boy was charged with three counts of delinquency by way of assault, all first-degree misdemeanors, in Warren County Juvenile Court.

In May, Kings Island opted to close 30 minutes early as a result of fighting groups of juveniles. The park has escalated its security protocols and have been passing out cards with Kings Island’s code of conduct and a phone number at the front gate to visitors to contact the park if they see or experience any behavior issues.