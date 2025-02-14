Man accused of Uber delivery driver death in Clark County seeks FBI testimony on alleged scam

A jury trial is scheduled for April 14.

The shooting happened at 11:18 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Charleston-Clifton Road. Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigators said previously that they discovered Brock had received scam calls and he and his family were threatened. Hall received notification from the same person or an accomplice of a plan to pick up a package at Brock’s home as part of Hall’s Uber delivery job.

Court records detail a daylong scam in which scammers tried to illicit $12,000 from Brock. On the morning of March 25, Brock received a call “from a series of individuals who indicated that a young person related to a family friend was incarcerated as a result of a vehicular homicide near Shoemaker’s IGA and Park National Bank in the downtown area of South Charleston,” according to court records.

Brock spoke to someone claiming to be a lawyer, someone claiming to be a judge, a person claiming to be a bail bondsman and a “gangster,” according to court filings.

The call started as a “believable narrative when someone claiming to be the grandson of a family friend hysterically said he had been in a crash involving a pregnant woman and he was with his attorney, who tried to convince Brock that he needed to provide funds to bail him out of jail.

A man pretending to be a judge then allegedly confirmed what the family friend and attorney said and Brock believed the situation, according to court records.

Brock was given a description of Hall, with scammers saying she would wait for him at a specific location downtown in a black Acura, according to court records. After Brock told them he did not have time for that, the scammers planned for Hall to retrieve the cash from his home.

“Once Bill deciphered the gangsters for what they truly were, their statements turned from coercive to threatening,” court records state. “The original phone call escalated from a manipulated, convincing scheme to trick Bill into turning over $12,000 under the guise of assisting a family friend’s grandson in legal trouble to repeated calls and death threats against Bill, his family and loved ones.”

Scammers allegedly told Brock they had been watching him for weeks and he needed to put the money in a manila envelope and set it outside of his house. They then allegedly “described in detail how they would rape and torture anyone associated with Bill if he did not comply with the request.”

They also allegedly claimed there were drones “flying overhead” to make sure he complied.

“One thing is for sure, according to the gangsters, if the lady in the black car (Hall) did not get the money, she would call the gangsters on her cellphone to unleash all the death, torture and cruelty that was promised,” court records state. “In order to prevent (Hall) from making that ‘kill’ call, it was imperative Bill gain possession of her phone prior to her making the call.”

Hall arrived at Brock’s home and “made no threats or assaults toward Mr. Brock, and made no demands, other than to ask about the package she was sent to retrieve through the Uber App,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Brock then allegedly produced a gun and demanded she give him the identities of the scammers he had spoken with. He is also accused of taking her cellphone and preventing her from leaving. He did not call 911 at that time.

According to the release, Hall attempted to get in her car to leave and Brock shot her. He was injured on his head and ear in the “subsequent scuffle” and he shot her again, then after “further exchange,” shot her a third time.

Hall died in surgery later that day.

The Clark County Court issued a show cause order seeking to compel the FBI resident agent in charge to appear to explain why they should not be held in contempt for not complying with a subpoena, but the FBI filed a notice of removal in federal court in an effort to remove that proceeding.

According to the federal entry, the initial Aug. 22 subpoena was served to the wrong building and it was not directed to a specific officer of the FBI. Subsequent motions and orders were not served to the U.S. attorney as required by the Department of Justice. The FBI also said its resident agent in charge must be given authorization to provide information, which has not happened.

Brock’s attorney, Jon Rion, in arguing to require FBI testimony, said the agency has been contacted about the alleged scam and that any following investigation that corroborates the manner of this type of “extortion and armed robbery” is relevant and any evidence “would constitute exculpatory, favorable evidence” for Brock’s claim of self-defense.