Large local garden center to close after 40 years in business

“The time has come to turn the page, and while this decision has not come easily, it is the correct one,” Pack posted on Facebook. “While the business as it currently stands will close, we still have an abundance of beautiful and healthy plants, so we invite you to come in and start or expand your garden.”

The posting did not list a reason for the closure, nor an official “last day open,” and Pack could not be reached for comment this weekend. Pack did make a reference in his statement to possible “summer and fall” purchases for those who had gift cards or “Bloomin’ Rewards points” with the business.

Meadow View is an expansive site with multiple greenhouses at 755 North Dayton-Lakeview Road. They sell a wide variety of plants, shrubs, trees, garden accessories and decor. Customers responding to Pack’s Facebook post said they had relied on the staff’s expertise for years.

A few years ago, Meadow View posted on its website that from 2022-25, it would focus on growth in three areas — providing a greater diversity of plants and services, strengthening production practices/updating facilities, and rewarding staff via compensation/good work environment.

But several people who responded to this weekend’s closing announcement said the business had seemed to struggle in recent years.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“Just like for a lot of small businesses, 2022 has been challenging,” Pack told the Springfield News-Sun in January 2023. But he added that he felt the business had “weathered the storm” and would be “roaring back” that spring.

Pack last year credited Meadow View’s “awesome loyal customer base” and the experts on staff for the positive direction.

But now the business is preparing to close.

“For 40 years, you have welcomed MVG into your homes, yards and gardens, and we say, ‘Thank you!’ for your passion and patronage,” Pack posted Friday night.