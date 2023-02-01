Clark County greenhouse’s starter plants offer escape from winter

This is just one of the ways that Meadow View is using science to keep inflation at bay.

“Just like for a lot of small businesses, 2022 has been challenging,” Pack said, but he feels that the business has “weathered the storm” and will be “roaring back” this spring.

Pack credits Meadow Views “awesome loyal customer base” and the experts on staff for the positive direction.

Manager of Annuals Doug Gray came to Meadow View after decades at Studebaker’s. Gabrielle Pollock came to Meadow View from 20 years at a nursery in Savannah, Georgia. Their expertise and knowledge of new trends will ensure that this grower will continue to be the “go to” place when customers are seeking strong healthy plants or something unusual,

Both managers are excited about the upcoming workshops at Meadow View. First on the list is a terrarium workshop. Some classes have limited sizes, so they recommend that folks keep up with the latest class announcements in Meadow View’s newsletter, website and on Facebook and Instagram.

Pack noted that even though we are in the middle of winter, Meadow View sees a constant stream of customers checking out the house plants and enjoying the Fairy Garden. Visitors also enjoy visiting their future gardens.

He refers to that as the “green fix” where customers tired of winter visit the green houses to spend time in the midst all of the growing plants. And I totally understand. It is one of the nice things about having a growing greenhouse in the community.

A visit to Meadow View has always been one of my secret weapons against cabin fever. I seriously could rent an Adirondack chair in the greenhouse for an afternoon and be happy.

It won’t be long until those little starter plants grow up, bloom find new homes all over the area.

If winter comes, can spring be far behind?