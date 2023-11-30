Jury finds man guilty of murder in ex’s stabbing in Riverside

Hannah’s friends found him dead Nov. 27, 2022, at his Dundee Circle home after checking on him when they hadn’t heard from him and could not reach him that day.

“The door was unlocked and we walked in and he’s literally just laying in front of the door with blood everywhere,” a 911 caller said.

Hannah had been stabbed multiple times, according to Riverside police. Brogan was identified as a person of interest and was believed to be the last person to have contact with Hannah.

Brogan was tracked to Logan County, Kentucky. When authorities attempted to seize his vehicle as part of the homicide investigation, Brogan reportedly confronted them and had to be subdued with a Taser before he was taken into custody.

Brogan was extradited from Kentucky and booked Dec. 6, 2022, into the Montgomery County Jail.

In January, the defense entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea on Brogan’s behalf. The defense also filed for two mental competency and sanity evaluations.

In the motion for the second evaluation, Brogan’s attorney John C. Meehling wrote the first evaluation determined his client has schizophrenia. Meehling added Brogan said he hears voices and newborn babies crying.

“He has also described to his attorney a number instances of when he has acted out in violent ways at the direction of ‘the voices in his head,’” the filing read.

Judge Timothy N. O’Connell filed an order on April 24 determining Brogan competent to stand trial.

Meehling filed a notice in June that Brogan intended to claim he acted in self defense.

“After many discussions with Mr. Brogan, in addition to a review of photographs from defendant’s arrest, defendant is adamant that the injuries shown in his arrest photographs (including a black eye and numerous bruises/bumps/cuts) are evidence of the violent life and death struggle that Mr. Brogan and the victim were engaged in on the morning of this incident,” the filing read.

Meehling was unable to be reached for comment following the jury’s decision.

Hannah was a Southeastern High School graduate. During high school he earned national awards and recognition for an anti-bullying program that he and a classmate developed.

Hannah and friend Tyler Gregory became known as the NoBull Guys for their program that began nearly a decade ago and was considered a pioneer for peer-led anti-bullying efforts. Hannah and Gregory traveled around the country to speak at schools about the effects of bullying.

Staff Writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.