Judge calls Darke County sheriff ‘social media influencer,’ moves 2 homicide cases

A few weeks later, defense attorneys for Fields and Baker requested the cases be moved out of Darke County. Both cited concerns with information released by the sheriff’s office, according to court documents.

Baker, 35, of Greenville, is accused of killing Corey Fleming on or about Aug. 7 or 8, 2022. The 30-year-old man’s body was found in a shallow grave at a Brown Twp. commercial poultry farm. Baker was arrested Aug. 24 at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida, Whittaker said during a press briefing.

Fields, 59, is accused of shooting and killing 62-year-old William R. Duncan on Oct. 6, 2022, outside a home in the 5000 block of Smith Road in Liberty Twp. in western Darke County. Fields had been living in a camper in the backyard but sometimes stayed inside, according to Darke County court records.

In December, Judge Jonathan P. Hein ruled Baker’s case would be moved to Clark County and Fields’ case would be in Seneca County.

Hein wrote the sheriff’s post mischaracterized the defendants and the facts of their cases, according to court documents. He added the post expressed “opinions as facts.”

The judge noted Whittaker’s role as sheriff includes investigating criminal activity and operating a jail, in addition to other administrative and registration duties.

“However, the Baker and Fields cases demonstrate the problems that result when the Sheriff expands his role to be that of a social media influencer,” Hein wrote. “These cases are clearly the first time such conduct has occurred regarding persons charged with homicide. In doing so, regardless of his subjective intent, the Sheriff inaccurately stereotyped both Defendants as threats to the public. Further, he prejudiced both Defendants by joining their cases together where there is no factual relation between them.”

While the state filed for the judge to reconsider the change of venue in the cases, Judge Travis L. Fliehman — who was sworn as common pleas court judge after Hein stepped down — denied both reconsiderations.

Fields’ attorney, M. David Merrell, said he was happy with the decision and that the case was moved to allow for a fair and impartial trial.

Merrell added the “unfortunate” comments from the sheriff had the potential to prejudice the jury.

L. Patrick Mulligan, who is representing Baker, said he respects the decision of the court and understands the reasoning behind it.

He thinks both sides are exploring the mechanics of the decision, adding it’s not common for cases to be transferred.

Darke County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Bennett, who is handling the Fields case, said there are logistical issues raised for everyone by moving the trials out of county, especially getting witnesses to Seneca County two and a half hours away. He said it will be costly, but does not have an idea now how much that may be.

Whittaker disagreed his Facebook post was enough to have the cases moved out of the county.

“All I did was provide public information,” the sheriff said.

He pointed out that the information he provided was readily available to anyone who wanted it, and that it did not include specific case details, unlike reports from news media outlets.

“At the end of the day that’s the judge’s decision,” he said.

However, the judge’s ruling will not stop him from making announcements when he deems it necessary, he said.

“Whenever there is a circumstance or situation that I believe is of a public safety concern, then, if appropriate, I will be sure to relay that information to the citizens I serve,” Whittaker said.