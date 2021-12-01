Hostage situation underway in Dayton following two-county pursuit

Police are on the scene of an active hostage situation in Dayton following a pursuit that began in Clark County, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Crews are currently at Broadway and Germantown Pike.
The pursuit began in Clark County early this morning, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol joining the chase around 1 a.m., according to the OSHP Springfield Post.
In scanner traffic, crews described the chase winding its way around Dayton before stopping a little before 2 a.m.
Scanner traffic also said the vehicle had hit cruisers, and that during the chase stop sticks were deployed multiple times to pop the vehicle’s tires.
Crews described seeing a man and a woman in the vehicle over scanner traffic.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office declined to answer questions about the pursuit, but said it would release information later today.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
