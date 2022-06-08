springfield-news-sun logo
Greene County man accused of killing outside Xenia bar indicted on a dozen charges

Brad Stewart

Brad Stewart

Local News
By
15 minutes ago

A Greene County man accused of shooting and killing a man outside a bar in Xenia, then leading police on a pursuit before being taken into custody has been indicted on a dozen charges.

Brad Alan Stewart, 32, was indicted on aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability, one count of aggravated robbery, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of receiving stolen property, all felonies, as well as one misdemeanor charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, according to Greene County court records.

Stewart’s charges stem from May 26. At 1:35 a.m., emergency crews were called to the Roundtable Bar at 306 Home Ave., where they found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old Jacob S. Scoby of Xenia, was taken to Kettering Health Greene Memorial Hospital, where he died, according to police.

Police that Stewart fled the scene in a red truck after taking the keys from a witness.

At 10:40 a.m., police located Stewart in the area of Clifton Road, and he fled in a car, leading a pursuit before stopping in the 2500 block of Wilberforce-Clifton Road and surrendering, being taken into custody just five minutes after the pursuit started.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, but video footage showed Stewart and Scoby fighting just outside the door the bar. Police said that Stewart grabbed Scoby by the throat with one hand while holding the gun in the other, and when they separated, he reportedly moved the gun to his other hand and fired.

