Four youth face charges connected to Xenia nursing home arson

Crews responded to reports of a possible structure fire around 6:35 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Monroe Drive near the vacant Hospitality Homes building, police said.

A 911 caller said they saw dark smoke coming from the area.

“While Xenia Police Division units were responding to the scene, another caller called into Central Communications and stated that they saw several juveniles running towards Shawnee Park and overheard the juveniles talking about a fire,” police said.

Multiple units responded to the area of Shawnee Park, and after speaking with multiple juveniles, four were identified as the suspects who started the fire.

“During the interviews, all of the juveniles admitted to breaking into the building and several of the juveniles admitted to starting the fire,” police said.

Police said while the juveniles were being interviewed, a communication operator from Greene Central Communications began checking social media for any information related to the fire on North Monroe Drive.

A search revealed a video that appeared to be taken by the juveniles had been detained by police.

In the video, a juvenile is shown setting a window curtain on fire in what appears to be the vacant Hospitality Homes building, according to the police division.

The amount of damage to the building is estimated to be in excess of $100,000.

No injuries were reported.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to please call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937- 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Division Tip Line at 937-347-1623,” police said.