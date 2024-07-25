Fairborn mother of 3-year-old malnourished girl sentenced to at least 7 years

Once released from prison Muballigh will be on post-release control for at least 18 months and no more than three years.

The 26-year-old woman previously was convicted of felonious assault and endangering children after pleading no contest in May.

Charges were filed after Fairborn police and medics responded Jan. 8 to a report of a young child having trouble breathing and being alone in an apartment at the Fairborn Apartments on Wallace Drive.

An affidavit filed in Fairborn Municipal court said that the child was found on the floor of a rear bedroom, and that she “appeared extremely malnourished and had obvious bug bites.”

She was taken to the intensive care unit at Dayton Children’s Hospital, and weighed 16 pounds, prosecutors said.

A healthy weight range for a 3-year-old is between 26 and 38 pounds, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The affidavit described deeply unsanitary conditions in the apartments.

“Various bugs were observed crawling on the walls, floors and beds. A clear infestation of roaches was observed in each of the two bedrooms as well as other areas of the apartment. Inside the refrigerator and freezer were visible dead bugs and moldy food,” it said.

Court documents said the girl was found in a room with a soiled mattress with a matted blanket soiled with feces. There were numerous empty pediatric nutrition and protein drinks throughout the room, they said, and a decaying mouse was found on the living room couch cushion.

The apartment was later condemned by the Fairborn Department of Code Enforcement.

The 911 caller turned out to be Mubillagh, who gave a false name and didn’t admit she was the girl’s mother.

According to the affidavit, Muballigh reportedly told police she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and was unable to properly care for her daughter or the apartment, because she sleeps all day. She told police she used a fake name when calling 911 because she was afraid.

In a sentencing memorandum, Muballigh’s counsel said that she was remorseful, saying that “Her mental health problems consumed her […].” The memorandum said that the 3-year-old was doing better and had been placed in the custody of another family.