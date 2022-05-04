BreakingNews
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Real-time updates on local races and issues
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Congress: Esrati leading early in Democratic primary to take on Turner, incumbent Davidson holding own

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022. With an urgent funding request stuck in Congress, the Health Resources and Services Administration says it can no longer cover medical bills for COVID tests and treatments for uninsured people and will stop taking claims at midnight Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022. With an urgent funding request stuck in Congress, the Health Resources and Services Administration says it can no longer cover medical bills for COVID tests and treatments for uninsured people and will stop taking claims at midnight Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Dayton activist and blogger David Esrati is leading in the four-way Democratic primary race to take on U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, in November.

With early, absentee and some Election Day votes counted, Esrati has nearly 32% of the vote, followed by Dayton filmmaker Baxter Stapleton with 26%. Other candidates in the race are Kirk Benjamin and Jeff Hardenbrook.

Turner faces no primary challenger to keep his seat representing the 10th Congressional District, which includes Montgomery, Greene and part of Clark counties.

8th Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy is holding a strong early lead against Republican challenger Phil Heimlich, former Hamilton County commissioner and Cincinnati city councilman.

Davidson has 76 percent of the vote with early, absentee and some Election Day votes counted.

The winner will face Democrat Vanessa Enoch in the November election, who was unopposed in the primary.

The 8th Congressional district represents all of Butler, Darke and Preble counties, and parts of Hamilton and Miami counties.

ExploreLive election results

In Other News
1
Vance, Ryan win their U.S. Senate primary races in Ohio
2
A few hundred without power as storms roll through area
3
LaRose wins Republican primary for secretary of state, AP says
4
DeWine, Whaley win governor primaries, AP calls
5
Senate confirms Wright-Patt commander for brigadier general promotion

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top