Congress: Esrati leading early in Democratic primary to take on Turner, incumbent Davidson holding own

Dayton activist and blogger David Esrati is leading in the four-way Democratic primary race to take on U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, in November.
With early, absentee and some Election Day votes counted, Esrati has nearly 32% of the vote, followed by Dayton filmmaker Baxter Stapleton with 26%. Other candidates in the race are Kirk Benjamin and Jeff Hardenbrook.
Turner faces no primary challenger to keep his seat representing the 10th Congressional District, which includes Montgomery, Greene and part of Clark counties.
8th Congressional District
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy is holding a strong early lead against Republican challenger Phil Heimlich, former Hamilton County commissioner and Cincinnati city councilman.
Davidson has 76 percent of the vote with early, absentee and some Election Day votes counted.
The winner will face Democrat Vanessa Enoch in the November election, who was unopposed in the primary.
The 8th Congressional district represents all of Butler, Darke and Preble counties, and parts of Hamilton and Miami counties.
About the Author