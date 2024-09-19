Enon man accused of shooting, killing man during altercation in Dayton indicted

Breaking: DeWine: Two new Springfield health clinics coming, as Haitian influx strains system

A grand jury indicted a Clark County man Thursday in a deadly shooting earlier this month at the Summit Square Apartments in Dayton.

Aldayshein Brezae Morgan, 23, of Enon is facing two counts each of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Morgan is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Korwyn Moore on Sept. 7.

Morgan and Moore were in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive when they reportedly got into an altercation.

As Morgan was driving away, he fired from the driver’s side window, hitting the vehicle and Moore, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

Moore was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died early the next day.

Witness and surveillance video confirmed there was an altercation in the parking lot, according to the prosecutor’s office. Morgan reportedly fired several rounds at Moore.

Morgan also is accused of trying to repair the damage to the vehicle to conceal evidence, an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court stated.

He is held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

