DOJ: Clark County man paid adults to sexually abuse children live on social media

DOJ: Clark County man paid adults to sexually abuse children live on social media

Credit: Thomas Gnau

A Clark County man was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Dayton to 22 years in federal prison for creating child sexual assault material.

Dustin Michael Johnson, 38, of New Carlisle pleaded guilty in February to producing child pornography. He created the material by paying women to sexually abuse girls live on social media chats, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker of the Southern District of Ohio.

Johnson paid a woman to engage in sexually explicit conduct with a young girl live on Snapchat in June 2022. He recorded the communications with a screen recorder app, saving video recordings of approximately 10 minutes and 17 minutes on separate days in June, according to court documents.

After diligent investigation, law enforcement was able to locate the woman and child, who were overseas. The victim was 5 and was removed from the woman’s custody, according to the Department of Justice.

Johnson engaged in similar social media chats with other women, who at Johnson’s request sexually abused individuals who appeared to be children on live video chat for Johnson to view. He also engaged in online chats discussing the possibility of meeting with other adults who had children so that he could engage in sexually explicit conduct with their children, according to the DOJ.

Investigators discovered more than 24,000 files of child sexual assault material on Johnson’s hard drives. The DOJ said the material included more than 500 files depicting bestiality, at least 400 files involving violence or masochistic abuse and more than 3,500 pornographic files depicting infants and toddlers.

