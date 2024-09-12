Bond set at $1 million for Enon man accused in deadly Dayton shooting

His bond was set during an arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Morgan was reportedly involved in an altercation while in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive on Saturday.

While he was driving away, Morgan fired a gun from the driver’s side window, shooting his vehicle and a man, according to an affidavit.

Dayton police were called to the scene and the man, later identified as 32-year-old Korwyn Moore, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Moore was pronounced dead early Sunday morning while at the hospital.

Morgan is also accused of trying to repair the damage to the vehicle in an attempt to conceal evidence, according to court records.

Officers arrested Morgan on Tuesday and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail.