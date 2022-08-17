BreakingNews
Springfield schools hire several new administrators
springfield-news-sun logo
X

At least 92 people have been wrongfully convicted in Ohio since 1990: Here’s the list

Jenny Wilcox weeps as she and Robert Aldridge are processed out of the prison system at the Montgomery County Jail on March 8, 1996. Dayton Daily News file photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Jenny Wilcox weeps as she and Robert Aldridge are processed out of the prison system at the Montgomery County Jail on March 8, 1996. Dayton Daily News file photo

Local News
18 minutes ago

A task force set up by the Ohio Supreme Court has released recommendations for mitigating wrongful convictions.

The report from the Task Force on Conviction Integrity and Postconviction Review proposes changing some laws, doing more training for appellate lawyers and creating an Innocence Inquiry Commission.

» Task force recommends changes to decrease wrongful convictions in Ohio: What they suggest

The National Registry of Exonerations tracks the reversals of bogus convictions and lists 92 that have happened in Ohio since 1990.

Local cases include:

Roger Dean Gillispie: First convicted of rape in 1991 but maintained his innocence and was released from prison in 2011 after having the conviction against him vacated. Was declared a wrongfully imprisoned individual late last year after suing the state.

Scott Chessman: Convicted of rape in 2003 and sentenced to three years in prison. He was also required to register annually for 10 years after his release. In 2009, Chessman was indicted for failing to notify officials about a new telephone number. He was convicted of a first-degree felony and was sentenced to three years in prison. On July 9, 2010, the Second District Court of Appeals vacated Chessman’s sentence stating that because “there is no penalty specified for such a failure, there can be no criminal offense.” He settled with the state for for $82,000.

Robert Aldridge and Jennifer Wilcox: The former Huber Heights residents were wrongfully convicted in 1985 of 23 child molestation charges and told it would be 60 years before they would be eligible for parole. Wilcox and Aldridge appealed their convictions and had them overturned in March 1996 — after spending 11 years in prison. The highly sensational case fell apart after it was determined that key information was withheld at trial, testimony was coerced and the state was aware of the possibility that its child witnesses were committing perjury. Three witnesses later recanted as adults.

Tyrone Zinkiewicz: Convicted in 1988 of taking nude photos of a juvenile, but was released after a new trial was ordered in 1992. He said the 17-year-old, who claimed to be an adult, made the allegations only after learning Zinkiewicz had recorded on his answering machine his admission to the rape of a Dayton man. A judge ruled Zinkiewicz’s lawyer should have been allowed to cross-examine the juvenile about the tape

Here’s a look at those people who have been exonerated in Ohio since 1990:

NameCountyConvictedExoneratedContributing Factors
Joseph AllenLorain19942022Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Marvell DixonFranklin19982022Perjury or False Accusation
Nancy SmithLorain19942022Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Isaiah AndrewsCuyahoga19752021False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Maurice BradfordCuyahoga20162021False or Misleading Forensic Evidence
Charles BrownLorain20182021 
Kim Hoover-MooreFranklin20032021False or Misleading Forensic Evidence
Ralph SmithFairfield20002021Mistaken Witness ID, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
William CampbellHamilton20092020False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct, Inadequate Legal Defense
Patrick Baker, Sr.Sandusky20152019Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Charles JacksonCuyahoga19912019Mistaken Witness ID, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Shayla JohnsonCuyahoga20122018 
Christopher MillerCuyahoga20022018Mistaken Witness ID, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Ru-El SailorCuyahoga20032018Mistaken Witness ID
Rosalynd Collier-HammondCuyahoga19992017Perjury or False Accusation
Roger Dean GillispieMontgomery19912017Mistaken Witness ID, Official Misconduct
Derius IrbyCuyahoga20162017Mistaken Witness ID, Perjury or False Accusation
Evin KingCuyahoga19952017False or Misleading Forensic Evidence
Deontae WilsonCuyahoga20172017Mistaken Witness ID
Laurese GloverCuyahoga19962016False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Official Misconduct
Eugene JohnsonCuyahoga19962016Mistaken Witness ID, False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Official Misconduct
Derrick WheattCuyahoga19962016False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Official Misconduct
Terry SwalleyAshtabula20102015Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Glenn TinneyRichland19922015False Confession, Official Misconduct
Edward WilliamsSummit19972015Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Kwame AjamuCuyahoga19752014Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Wiley BridgemanCuyahoga19752014Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Scott ChessmanMontgomery20092014 
Joel CovenderLorain19962014False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Perjury or False Accusation
Albert GravesLorain20082014Official Misconduct
Ricky JacksonCuyahoga19752014Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Dewey JonesSummit19952014Mistaken Witness ID, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Anthony LemonsCuyahoga19952014Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Joe D'AmbrosioCuyahoga19892012False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
David AyersCuyahoga20002011Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Virginia LeFeverLicking19902011False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Thomas SillerCuyahoga19982011False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Walter ZimmerCuyahoga19982011False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Darrell HoustonCuyahoga19922010Perjury or False Accusation
Raymond TowlerCuyahoga19812010Mistaken Witness ID, False or Misleading Forensic Evidence
Joseph R. Fears, Jr.Franklin19842009Mistaken Witness ID
James Vaughan IIICuyahoga20082009False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Perjury or False Accusation, Inadequate Legal Defense
Robert McClendonFranklin19912008Mistaken Witness ID, False or Misleading Forensic Evidence
Carlos RocheCuyahoga20072008Inadequate Legal Defense
Jack DempseyCuyahoga19962007Official Misconduct, Inadequate Legal Defense
Robert GondorPortage19902007False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct, Inadequate Legal Defense
Brock HenlyFranklin20032007Inadequate Legal Defense
Randy ReshPortage19902007False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Perjury or False Accusation, Inadequate Legal Defense
Ronald LarkinsCuyahoga19862006Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Anthony McClainHamilton19952006Official Misconduct
Dante AllenHamilton20052005Mistaken Witness ID
Donte BookerCuyahoga19872005Mistaken Witness ID
Clarence ElkinsSummit19992005Mistaken Witness ID
Dartangnan HillFranklin20012005Mistaken Witness ID, Inadequate Legal Defense
Derrick JamisonHamilton19852005Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
William WalkerStark20022005Mistaken Witness ID, Inadequate Legal Defense
Nathaniel LewisSummit19972004Perjury or False Accusation
Kenneth MoorePike19952004Official Misconduct
Dale BeckettLucas19972003Mistaken Witness ID, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Timothy HowardFranklin19772003Mistaken Witness ID, False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Gary Lamar JamesFranklin19772003Mistaken Witness ID, False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Michael BelcherFranklin19992001Official Misconduct, Inadequate Legal Defense
Danny BrownLucas19822001Mistaken Witness ID
Anthony Michael GreenCuyahoga19882001Mistaken Witness ID, False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Tyeona HunterHamilton19942001Perjury or False Accusation
L. Lynn PettitVinton19992001Inadequate Legal Defense
Jimmy WilliamsSummit19912001Mistaken Witness ID, False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Official Misconduct
Anthony HarrisTuscarawas19992000False Confession, Official Misconduct
Timothy NeiningerTuscarawas19932000Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Franklin WilmothPortage19942000Perjury or False Accusation
Johnny ReevesHamilton19891999Perjury or False Accusation
George SeiberCuyahoga19871999Mistaken Witness ID, Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Robert AldridgeMontgomery19851997Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Carl DossCuyahoga19951997 
Dale Palmer, Sr.Medina19941997Perjury or False Accusation
Teresa ThomasAthens19931997Official Misconduct
Jennifer WilcoxMontgomery19851997Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Kent ApplemanMuskingum19921996Perjury or False Accusation
Walter D. SmithFranklin19861996Mistaken Witness ID
Andrew Surritt, Jr.Fayette19921996 
Juan CelestinoSandusky19911995Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Kim HairstonFranklin19931995Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Anthony LewisHamilton19861995Inadequate Legal Defense
Sean EnnisFranklin19901994Mistaken Witness ID, Official Misconduct
Larry HoldsworthPortage19881994Perjury or False Accusation, Inadequate Legal Defense
Brian PiszczekCuyahoga19911994Mistaken Witness ID
James WardFranklin19911993 
Morgan MillerLucas19841992Mistaken Witness ID
Tyrone ZinkiewiczMontgomery19881992Perjury or False Accusation, Official Misconduct
Tyrone EllingtonMahoning19891991Mistaken Witness ID, Official Misconduct
Randall Lynn AyersHamilton19821990Mistaken Witness ID
Dale JohnstonHocking19841990Mistaken Witness ID, False or Misleading Forensic Evidence, Official Misconduct

In Other News
1
University of Dayton expects to maintain record enrollment when classes...
2
Ohio residents sue Kia, Hyundai over vehicle thefts
3
Task force recommends changes to decrease wrongful convictions in Ohio...
4
Kia, Hyundai try to fight back against TikTok, Youtube theft trend
5
Don’t have internet and can’t afford it? New programs may change that
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top