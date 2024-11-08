Amber Alert issued for girl, 13, taken from Columbus

Makenzie is white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie and white shoes with a pink backpack.

Police identified the suspect as Shane Steven Smith, 48.

Smith is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

The alert involves a white 2004 Ford Ranger with Ohio license plate number HRW1901, pictured below.

The pickup truck has a Steelers sticker on the bottom left of its rear window, and a skull and crossed guns sticker in the middle.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts or sees Makenzie, Smith or the vehicle is asked to call 911.