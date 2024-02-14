BreakingNews
AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old Columbus boy

AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old Columbus boy

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

An AMBER Alert was issued for a 5-year-old Columbus boy who was last seen with his foster mother Wednesday morning.

“Detectives needs your help locating missing 5-year old Darnell Taylor,” read a statement from the the Columbus Division of Police. “He was last seen with his 48-year old foster mother, Pammy Maye. Mrs. Maye was last seen driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee.”

The Jeep was found unoccupied in Brooklyn, Ohio, which is in Cuyahoga County, around 6 a.m.

Maye is about 4′9″ tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She had brown hair and brown eyes. Maye was last seen wearing a green floral nightgown and pink shoes.

In Other News
1
Local cases highlight financial, emotional toll of romance scams: 6...
2
Ohioans seeing daunting costs adding up for future Medicaid estate...
3
Well-known Dayton radio broadcaster Steve Kirk dies just two days...
4
Church turning former Sears at Dayton Mall into first permanent Dayton...
5
Dead cow with attached towing notice removed from I-675

About the Author

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top