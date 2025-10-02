Breaking: Governor’s property tax reform group proposes 20 solutions

Accused child predator wanted in Vermont could be in Ohio or Indiana

The Bennington Police Dept. sent a release Oct. 1, 2025 that says 48-year-old Allen Hill is wanted on felony charges of aggravated human trafficking and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. PHOTO BY BENNINGTON POLICE DEPT., VERMONT

Crime & Law
By Felicia Jordan – WCPO
1 hour ago
A man Vermont authorities say is considered a child predator could be in Ohio or Indiana, according to the Bennington Police Department in Vermont.

The department sent a release Wednesday that says 48-year-old Allen Hill is wanted on felony charges of aggravated human trafficking and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

The release from Bennington police says the human trafficking charge is connected to a child younger than 18.

Investigators in Vermont have received information that Hill may have recently traveled from Springfield, Massachusetts, and could now be in Ohio or Indiana, but police did not provide further details on where in the states he could be.

ExploreEaton band director pleads guilty to sexual crimes with students

Hill could be using aliases to avoid being found, police said. Police said he could be going by Alex Hill or Alikz Hill, or another pseudonym.

He stands roughly 6 feet, 6 inches and weighs around 250 pounds. He has brown hair, with a receding hairline and a slim build.

He also has multiple tattoos, including two tattoos on his neck, one on the right side, and another on the back of his neck, police said. In addition, he has tattoos on his chest, right arm, left hand, shoulder and wrist.

Anyone who may have information on Hill or his whereabouts can call the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or submit a tip anonymously online at benningtonvt.org.

About the Author

Felicia Jordan