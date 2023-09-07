1 in custody after I-75 chase in Miami County ends in standoff

BreakingNews
1 hour ago
A man was taken into custody after he reportedly tried to flee a traffic stop in Miami County, leading to a police chase and standoff.

Around 10:06 p.m. Wednesday Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers with the Piqua post attempted to stop a 2005 Toyota Camry on Interstate 75 North near the 81 milepost in Springcreek Twp.

The car was serving outside of the marked lanes, according to OSHP. Troopers turned on their emergency lights and sirens but the driver did not stop, prompting a pursuit.

The chase continued into Shelby County where Sidney police successfully used a tire deflation device. One of the Camry’s tires deflated and the car stopped near the 93 milepost.

The man was taken into custody following a 43-minute standoff and booked into the Miami County Jail on preliminary fleeing and eluding, obstruction of official business and driving in marked lanes charges.

The chase closed lanes in both I-75 North and South.

The incident remains under investigation by troopers.

