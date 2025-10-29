Springfield man’s autobiographies capture growing up in Springfield, Vietnam experiences

Ark wanted to share where he’s been, what he’s done and where he’s going with those in his family, others in the community and anyone who’d like to read about an American from a small town and his memorable experiences.

Ark will do a book signing beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 at Northridge United Methodist Church’s annual holiday bazaar, 4610 Derr Rd. Admission is free.

At age 77, he thought this was a good time to recall all he’s been through and has been gratified with the response from those close to him and those he’s never met.

“It has helped me to examine what was important to me in my life and why I remembered certain things and not others,” Ark said. “It’s funny how when one memory comes to mind, another memory is triggered. I also discovered and realized how blessed I am, that there are so many blessings I have received that I should never take for granted.”

“Everyone Has a Story” recounts Ark’s 1968–69 experience of being drafted into the U.S. Army; undergoing his physical, induction, and swearing-in; attending basic training; and serving as a medic. The narrative highlights the things he witnessed, like fellow service members getting hurt, and Ark’s commitment to helping them.

One of Ark’s most vivid memories was of a young man face-down on a gurney who recognized Ark’s voice, having trained in boot camp together. It gave the injured man comfort and Ark a sense of purpose.

“I admired what they did and acknowledged their bravery,” he said. “Being surrounded by your peers in black bags, you get a sense you’re not invincible and it’s a reality check.”

Ark’s Vietnam story didn’t end there and continues. He’s since supported local veterans and veterans’ organizations, wrote a veteran of the week feature for the Springfield News-Sun and is active with the local Purple Heart chapter.

He received a Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medals and is an inductee of the Ohio Military Hall of Fame for valor. In 2021, Ark received a Purple Heart Medal more than 50 years after the incident that injured him.

“I hope the book can make me available to other experiences and other avenues to help veterans and their families,” said Ark.

He’s gotten compliments from readers on his writing style, one commenting it felt like a face-to-face experience. It also pleased his publisher, who wanted more of his story and encouraged a follow-up book.

“The Autobiography of Randall W. Ark” is about growing up on a Springfield farm, lifelong friendships, school and all that goes with it.

“It was a nice way to be raised and turned out to be a good way to grow up. You develop close relationships,” said Ark.

The tales range from how dangerous the playground equipment of the time potentially was, how getting a 25-cent allowance was a big deal, attending Greenon High School and the sports, get-togethers, dances and more. It peppers a sense of humor among the nostalgia.

Ark recently reunited with some of his school friends in Florida, and they were amazed at how he recalled so much. He said anybody can identify with the stories he spins.

Although he doesn’t have a third book in mind, Ark doesn’t dismiss the possibility and hopes to meet others who may identify with his experiences, even younger people who can appreciate veterans’ sacrifices and the simple life of years ago. Especially as he ages, his wish is his readers won’t be able to put the books down.

“I’m glad I wrote things down when I did,” Ark said.