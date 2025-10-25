PHOTOS: Halloween festivities at Springfield Trick or Treat

Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
Springfield Trick or Treat
1 / 18
Kids gather to dance during Springfield Trick or Treat on Friday, October 24, 2025, in downtown Springfield. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF