Xenia woman accused of making video of child sexual abuse

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

Crime & Law
By
Sept 6, 2024
X

A Xenia woman is accused of making a video of child sexual abuse.

Hayleigh Evelyn Campbell, 23, was arraigned Wednesday in Greene County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and gross sexual imposition.

She was arrested on a warrant Tuesday evening following her Aug. 30 indictment by a county grand jury.

The Xenia Police Division opened an investigation after receiving a referral July 16 from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force regarding a video that showed a woman performing a sex act while a child was on the bed asleep, according to a police report.

Campbell reportedly admitted making the video, the report stated.

She remains held on $100,000 bail in the Greene County Jail and is next due in court Oct. 4 for a pretrial hearing.

Credit: Greene County Jail

Credit: Greene County Jail

In Other News
1
More than a dozen locals accused in Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Here’s where...
2
Clark County woman accused of selling images of teen daughter gets...
3
Cincinnati driver shot in I-675 road rage incident in Beavercreek...
4
State report: Ohio needs juvenile justice reform
5
Man facing child sex charges coached at West Carrollton, worked in...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.