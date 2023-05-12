Xenia SWAT situation: police, deputies on scene

A SWAT team responded along with other law enforcement to house in Xenia.
Police are at a house in the 80 block of Thornhill Avenue, according to the Xenia Police Division.
Officers and deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are on scene at the house between Dean Street and Ormsby Drive, west of Spring Hill Park.
No further information was available about the nature of the call, but officers have been on scene for awhile, police said.
We are working to learn more and will update this report.
