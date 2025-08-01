Wrongful death lawsuit in Beavercreek Walmart shooting voluntarily dismissed

Crawford later was determined to be carrying a Crosman MK-177 BB/pellet rifle he found unboxed on a store shelf.

Dayton attorney Michael Wright, who represented Crawford’s parents and two children, voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Walmart and all remaining defendants, according to a July 9 filing approved by federal Judge Walter H. Rice.

The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.

It is not clear whether the dismissal means a settlement has been reached between the parties. Messages left with Wright were not immediately returned.

The night of the shooting, Ronald Ritchie called 911 from inside the Walmart at 3360 Pentagon Road and reported a suspicious man with a gun.

Wright previously said the family believed responsibility for the shooting remained with Walmart and the city of Beavercreek.

“Ritchie would not have called 911 had the BB gun been secure in the box,” Wright said in a 2019 interview with the Dayton Daily News. “So, Walmart’s ultimately responsible for this event.”

Williams and Sgt. David Darkow responded to Walmart, and Williams fired within seconds of seeing Crawford after officers said they shouted out commands. Surveillance video and evidence showed Crawford was in a pet food aisle on his cellphone talking to the mother of his two young sons.

Crawford, known as “Trey,” was shot twice in the left side and died that night. Shopper Angela Williams, of no relation to the officer, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest as she and other customers fled the store. She and her children had been shopping for school supplies.

A federal grand jury in July 2017 declined to indict Williams in Crawford’s death.

The city of Beavercreek in 2020 reached a $1.7 million settlement agreement with the Crawford family.

Following the settlement, the city issued a statement that read:

“The Beavercreek police officers involved in the incident responded to the scene in accordance with their training, and their response followed accepted law enforcement procedures and protocols, based on the information reported by a 911 caller inside the store.

“The city of Beavercreek and its personnel have made no admission of any liability or wrongdoing and they remain confident that the actions taken by their police officers that day were appropriate based on the information available at the time.”

