Victim in fiery Huber Heights crash dies; driver could face more charges

Eight people were involved in the crash.

Harbarger was charged on Jan. 26 by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office with four counts of aggravated vehicular assault, four counts of vehicular assault, failure to comply, receiving stolen property (motor vehicle) and tampering with evidence.

Additional charges may be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office against Harbarger this week, according to police.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies said Harbarger stole the BMW from Clark County and he was chased along northbound Interstate 75. He was “driving erratically and at a high rate of speed,” according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division in Huber Heights. He stuck a bystander as well.

Authorities were involved in a chase and a police officer crashed into another vehicle in an incident separate from the multi-vehicle crash.

Harbarger continued to drive erratically and struck a Jeep Cherokee after going left of center, struck the Ford F-150, which then struck a Honda Civic, according to the affidavit.

He fled on foot from the car and was arrested by officers in a nearby business.

The affidavit said Harbinger reportedly admitted to heroin use and showed signs of impairments.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

No other update is available about any other people involved in the incidents at this time.