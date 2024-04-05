US Marshals offer $5K reward for homicide suspect with ties to Cincinnati

Shields is described as a Black man who stands 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He is believed to frequent the east side of Toledo, near Clark Street, and also has ties to Cincinnati. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Shields can call the task force at 1-866-4WANTED (926833) or call or text Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Tipsters can also can an send a web tip here.