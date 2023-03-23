X

UD warns students of ‘sextortion’ risk

“Sextortion” reports among University of Dayton students recently has prompted the public safety department to issue a campuswide alert.

In such cases, the victim is threatened or blackmailed into providing money, gift cards or more sexual imagery to avoid having private and sensitive images shared with the public.

Following is the statement distributed to the UD community:

“The Department of Public Safety is providing the following information to notify the University of Dayton community about the risk of students become victims of sextortion, a form of sexual exploitation typically carried out through social media apps and online games. The FBI reports seeing an increase in these types of crimes and Public Safety has received recent reports of such incidents.”

