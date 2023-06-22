Truck driver sentenced in I-70 crash that killed Sinclair student from Uganda

An Indiana truck driver will avoid jail time for a November crash that killed a Sinclair student from Uganda.

Orce Spasovski, 52, of Beverly Shores, Indiana, was sentenced Wednesday in a vehicular manslaughter case to 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended, Clark County Municipal Court records show.

Spasovski was driving a 2020 Volvo semi truck just after 5:05 a.m. Nov. 9, 2022, east on Interstate 70 near state Route 4 in Mad River Twp. when he rear-ended a 2007 Ford Fusion. The car was stopped in the right lane while trying to merge pass a Mad River Twp. fire truck blocking two lanes after two separate crashes ahead, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

The crash impact forced the Ford Fusion to go off the right side of the interstate, strike a guardrail and then hit the trailer of the 2005 Kenworth semi involved in the first crash. The Volvo semi then crashed into the fire truck, went off the left side of the road and hit a median concrete barrier wall, according to the patrol.

Elvis Y. Kikuba, the driver of the Fusion, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he died of his injuries. Kikuba’s passenger, Musa Kimuli, was ejected and taken to Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. He later was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital.

Kikuba, 21, and Kimuli, 33, were both living in the village of Milford Center in Union County. Kikuba was studying engineering at Sinclair Community College, according to a fundraiser.

In addition to the suspended jail sentence, Spasovski must serve a year of probation for the misdemeanor charge and have no further traffic violations for one year, court documents show.