These 9 people were indicted in Clark County

Isreal L. Howard, 51, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Sean Denlis, 33, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine.

Jason T. Daniels, 45, of Union City: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl related compound.

Travis Creachbaum, 42, of Springfield: Breaking and entering.

Brandy M. Simcox, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence.

Ethan S. Gavin, 28, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Genuwine D. Mantrill Long, 28, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Deron Oldham, 37, of Dayton: Having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.