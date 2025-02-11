These 9 people were indicted in Clark County

Richard C. Rogers, 43, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Ashlee M. Reeder, 38: Theft, receiving stolen property.

Tyerrick Campbell, 32, of Trotwood: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Jessie A.M. Kohl, 20, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Joshua T. Jones, 29, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Joseph W. Roberts, 49: Receiving stolen property.

Cullen S. Miller, 28, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Stephen L. Mitchem, 39, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.