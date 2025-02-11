These 9 people were indicted in Clark County

Nine people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Thomas A. Whitten, 58, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Richard C. Rogers, 43, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Ashlee M. Reeder, 38: Theft, receiving stolen property.
Tyerrick Campbell, 32, of Trotwood: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Jessie A.M. Kohl, 20, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Joshua T. Jones, 29, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Joseph W. Roberts, 49: Receiving stolen property.
Cullen S. Miller, 28, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Stephen L. Mitchem, 39, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.