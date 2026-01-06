These 6 people were indicted in Clark County

Six people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
David Burr, 55, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Steven W. Oty, 47, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.
Nyko D. Phillips, 52: Assault (two counts), obstructing official business.
Malachi Schneider, 22, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Jose Manuel Figueroa-Vazquez, 19, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Charles Hall, 37, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, abduction.