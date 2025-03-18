These 39 people were indicted in Clark County

Thirty-nine people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Adam K. Jordan, 42, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.
Mark A. Robinson, 61, of Medway: Possession of cocaine.
Eric R. Allen, 55, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).
Misty Mathews, 37, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
Shauna E. Hamilton, 40, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence.
Aaron J. Salyers, 27, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Deangla S. Waller, 36, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Gary N. Jenkins, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Andrew Payton, 46, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
John R. Camden, 46: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Tayler M. Finigan, 21, of Marysville: Felonious assault.
Johnathon A. Gillespie, 25: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (three counts).
Jessica L. Whitt, 46, of Springfield: Assault.
Davonte J. Bass, 32, of Huber Heights: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Riley Haynes, 24: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.
Robert A. Ladouceur, 24, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Deondrae Poole, 23: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence.
Raekwon E. Hall, 26, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Michael Blackson, 38, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.
Harold L. Smith Jr., 58, of Springfield: Failure to register change of new address.
Briana K. Jones, 27, of Springfield: Endangering children, involuntary manslaughter.
Travion M. Griffin, 18, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business.
Jekeira E. Booker, 25, of Xenia: Abduction, robbery.
Raymond D. Scott, 27: Menacing by stalking, violating protection order, complicity (two counts).
Romell L. Riggins Sr., 33, of Springfield: Domestic violence, tampering with evidence.
Brandon F. Rife, 39, of Springfield: Domestic violence, tampering with evidence.
Malachi Sibole, 26, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Joshua E. Willard, 32, of Springfield: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
Joshua Castle, 37: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Rashed A.A. Thomas, 44: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal manufacture of drugs.
David R. McKinney, 34, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking (two counts), violating a protection order.
Timothy Looper, 48, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Steven D. Ryan, 45, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Tyler A. Avery, 28, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Michael D. Donahue, 49: Receiving stolen property.
Delmar C. Rice III, 42: Receiving stolen property.
Stephen L. Gregory, 34: Receiving stolen property.
Bradley M. Adkins, 43, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Mark D. Logan, 52: Theft, possession of criminal tools.