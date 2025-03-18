These 39 people were indicted in Clark County

Mark A. Robinson, 61, of Medway: Possession of cocaine.

Eric R. Allen, 55, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).

Misty Mathews, 37, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Shauna E. Hamilton, 40, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence.

Aaron J. Salyers, 27, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Deangla S. Waller, 36, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Gary N. Jenkins, 43, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Andrew Payton, 46, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

John R. Camden, 46: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Tayler M. Finigan, 21, of Marysville: Felonious assault.

Johnathon A. Gillespie, 25: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (three counts).

Jessica L. Whitt, 46, of Springfield: Assault.

Davonte J. Bass, 32, of Huber Heights: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Riley Haynes, 24: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Robert A. Ladouceur, 24, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Deondrae Poole, 23: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence.

Raekwon E. Hall, 26, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Blackson, 38, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Harold L. Smith Jr., 58, of Springfield: Failure to register change of new address.

Briana K. Jones, 27, of Springfield: Endangering children, involuntary manslaughter.

Travion M. Griffin, 18, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business.

Jekeira E. Booker, 25, of Xenia: Abduction, robbery.

Raymond D. Scott, 27: Menacing by stalking, violating protection order, complicity (two counts).

Romell L. Riggins Sr., 33, of Springfield: Domestic violence, tampering with evidence.

Brandon F. Rife, 39, of Springfield: Domestic violence, tampering with evidence.

Malachi Sibole, 26, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Joshua E. Willard, 32, of Springfield: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Joshua Castle, 37: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Rashed A.A. Thomas, 44: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal manufacture of drugs.

David R. McKinney, 34, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking (two counts), violating a protection order.

Timothy Looper, 48, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Steven D. Ryan, 45, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Tyler A. Avery, 28, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Michael D. Donahue, 49: Receiving stolen property.

Delmar C. Rice III, 42: Receiving stolen property.

Stephen L. Gregory, 34: Receiving stolen property.

Bradley M. Adkins, 43, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Mark D. Logan, 52: Theft, possession of criminal tools.