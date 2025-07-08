Jarrod W. Beverly, 26, of Dayton, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Donald A. Bowshier Jr., 39, of 1230 Highland Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Ronald K. Cosby Jr., 40, of 315 N. Western Ave., guilty, bond $1,500.

Fabruste Delieve, 24, of 1909 Clifton Ave., strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Danny L. Hockett III, 27, of 2220 E. Main St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jamie L. Jenkins, 48, of 155 W. Leffel Lane #218, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Ashley Mcconnaha, 31, of 3834 Dayton Lot A12, littering, innocent, continued, declined public defender, no contact with property, waive attorney required PT and waive time, released on own recognizance bond.

Andrew D. Melms, 52, of 1345 Lagonda Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle, released on own recognizance bond.

Brian W. Newman Jr., 19, of 1327 Driscoll Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond $15,000.

Shawn P. Pack, 51, of 917 Southfield Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500.

Clinton M. Renz, 54, of 707 Montgomery Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Phillip P. Saunders, 41, of 1314 E. High St., Apt. 6, theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Phillip P. Saunders, 41, of 415 Scott St., theft, guilty, continued, bond remains no bond.

Erin M. Smith, 27, of 6131 Twitchel Road, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Ian M. Sowards, 38, of 1211 Tibbetts Ave., improper use of 911, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

James C. Wyatt III, 47, of 920 Pine St., fireworks possession, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.