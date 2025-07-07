Jason Frock, 41, criminal mischief, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Stanley Gibson, 22, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Ashlei R. Klontz, 41, of 205 S. Broadmoor Blvd., attempt, innocent, continued, no contact with victim and property, released on own recognizance bond.

Jason D. Perdue, 49, of 2129 Hoppes Drive, criminal mischief, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Arthur L. Scroggins, 24, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Arthur L. Scroggins Jr., 24, of 937 Oak St., driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield turning left, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered.

Preston Taylor, 28, of 323 Fair St., criminal mischief, continued, DNQ/requested bond $2,500.

Marques Thomas, 19, of 1946 Primm Drive, Apt. L, criminal mischief, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Shelton Threats, 19, of 234 Raffensperger Ave., criminal mischief, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Tavaughn L. Tilley, 26, of 1311 Selma Road, criminal mischief, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Alexus J. Velasquez, 18, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, left of center, bench warrant ordered.

Timothy E. Yerian, 45, of New Carlisle, menacing, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Leatrice E. Elliott, 52, of 2714 Woodford Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, law abiding 6 month effective 07/02/2025, administrative license suspension term without fee, fined $375.

Xavier R. Gibson, 23, of 111 S. Western Ave., Apt. 15, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Xavier R. Gibson, 23, of 315 E. Northern Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Xavier R. Gibson, 23, of 111 S. Western Ave., Apt. 15, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Branden L. Curtis, 22, of Chillicothe, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

James D. Baker, 51, of 1717 Kenwood Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Craig E. Bondurant, 48, of 4767 Ridgewood Road E, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 9 months of driver’s license suspension, jail suspended on condition compliance with all terms, complete alcohol/drug/chemical dependency assessment and treatment, and follow all recommended treatment, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $365, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Candice R. Bradley, 43, of 1608 Westmont Drive, OVI, dismissed, speed, guilty, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Tammy S. Call, 58, of 1934 Fred Jordan Drive, Apt. A, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Connor S. Cox, 19, of 4631 S. Plateau Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail suspended on condition compliance with all orders, fine/costs to be paid no less than 30 days before, end of probation. defendant to have drug and chemical dependency assessment and all follow-up treatment recommended, fined $117.

Jason F. Bradley, 41, of 112 N. Western Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed, discharge of firearms, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Rick J. Jenkins, 34, of 1412 Linden Ave., violate/protection order, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Gerald L. Lunsford Jr., 20, of 856 Stonecrossing Lane, Apt. B, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Falondo L. Mullins, 37, of 18 W. Auburn Ave., OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Riley J. Sarven, 19, of 723 E. Madison Ave., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $65.

Erin Grace E. Simmons, 41, of 765 Sherman Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Isaiah G. Young, 18, of Trotwood, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Slyvon Cook, 37, of Columbus, flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Ronald K. Cosby Jr., 40, of 315 N. Western Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Darryl E. Kinley Jr., 52, of 149 W. Euclid Ave., felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Robert E. Rainwater, 54, of 1369 Darwin Ave., discharging firearms, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Porsha R. Collins, 49, of 1513 S. Center St., nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual image, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 6 months of probation, jail suspended on condition remain law abiding, 30 days to pay fine/costs, no contact with victim, fined $300.

Patrick Dyer, 61, of Huber Heights, domestic violence, dismissed.

Denico Fudge, 31, of Saint Paris, robbery, continued, bond amended.

Aida Jimenez, 29, of 317 East St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Marco A. Morales, 25, of 336 W. Liberty St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 37 days of jail, credit for time served, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, credit time served, fined $375.

Larry J. Nott, 49, of New Carlisle, telecommunication harassment, guilty, 30 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $100, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, costs due within 6 months, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Sarain Perez, 28, of 218 Rice St., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Sarain Perez, 28, of 218 Rice St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Sarain Perez, 28, of 218 Rice St., driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, assured clear distance, bench warrant ordered, assured clear distance, bench warrant ordered.

Sarain Perez, 28, of 218 Rice St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Troy Titus, 63, of 3021 Argonne Lane, Apt. N, OVI amended to disregard safety-private, guilty, fined $200.

Jeffery L. Cameron, 30, of 655 1/2 S. Scott St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 12 months of probation, credit for time served, comply with all rules of probation, fined $500.

Stephen E. Cox, 54, of Brookville, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation, fined $400, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Sequan T. Gibson, 30, of 1813 Woodward Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Karen L. Grady, 41, of 510 W. High St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Clarence L. Harris Jr., 28, of 701 Grandview Drive, obstructing official business amended to disorderly, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $50.

William A. Hayes, 40, of 1914 Charles St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive. without valid license, bench warrant ordered, windshield, bench warrant ordered.

Savannah M. Horton, 23, of 107 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., material harmful to juv., dismissed - pretrial probation.

Kadeija M. Jones, 40, of 805 E. Northern Ave., complicity, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Marc D. Merchant, 41, of 398 E. High St., fugitive, dismissed.

Terry E. Stansberry, 65, of 17 W. Johnson St., Apt. 321, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.