25CV0593: Heather R. Iaquinta v. Allstate Fire And Casualty Insurance Company, Stephen Buehrer, ADMINISTRATOR, Emily E. Jensen, personal injury.

25CV0594: Emmanuel Barthelemy, Aridene Barthelemy Orelus, Oulince Barthelemy, Osias Pierre v. Does One Through Five, John, Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, State Of Ohio Department Of Medicaid, personal injury.

25CV0595: IH Credit Union Inc. v. Vincent T. Schoepfer, breach of contract.

25CV0596: Clark County Zoning Inspector v. Elmer L. Arbogast, preliminary and permanent injunction.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Michael R. Boyd, 27, of Springfield, accountant and Breanna A. Titus, 26, of Springfield, teacher.

Robert M. Hagans, 81, of Springfield, retired and Loretta A. Thompson, 83, of Springfield, retired.

