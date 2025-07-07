25CV0585: U.S. Bank National Association v. Racheal Evans, action for money.

25CV0586: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Sabrina L. Boyd, Clark County Treasurer, Kayla M. O’Neill, foreclosure.

25CV0587: Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. v. Code Blue, LLC, breach of contract.

25CV0588: U.S Bank National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Trustee On Behalf Of And For The Benefit Of Meb Loan Trust Viii C/O Newrez Llc Dba Shellpoint Mortgage v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer C/O Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Aaron J. Schoepflin, Stephanie Schoepflin, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc. C/O President, Vice-President, Or Any Other Officer Authorized To Accept Service, foreclosure.

25CV0589: Velocity Investments, LLC v. Stephanie Moss, action for money.

25CV0590: Melinda Joseph v. Benita P. Salomon, Johnson Salomon, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.

25CV0591: The Bank Of New York Mellon, F/K/A The Bank Of New York As Trustee For Registered Holders Of Cwabs, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-5 v. Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses, Assigns, And The Unknown Guardians Of Minor And/Or Incompetent Heirs Of David P Leedy, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Sandrine Fabre, 45, of Springfield, associate assembly and Jean Y. Cadet, 54, of Springfield, associate assembly.

Breanna N. Zealer, 28, of Springfield, Foxcroft HVAC-R and Jacob A. Ward, 27, of Springfield, Foxcroft HVAC-R.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.