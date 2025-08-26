These 32 people were indicted in Clark County

Thirty-two people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Na’Jee L. Moore, 24, of Springfield: Operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).
Ronald K. Cosby, 60: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Sterling Parker, 38, of Springfield: Failure to register a change of address, failure to register as a sexually oriented offender.
Rickey T. Evans, 35, of Urbana: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Lane J. Andrus, 31, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Jay A. Mail, 19, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Gregory A. Potter, 57, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.
Victor Gillum, 65: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Darrol Alexander II, 38, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.
Jason A. Milliner, 50, of Lebanon: Aggravated vehicular homicide.
Michael Aldridge, 33: Felonious assault (seven counts), domestic violence, endangering children (two counts).
Jesus A. Gonzalez Bravo, 29: Strangulation, domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Mikeena M. Fitzgerald, 44, of Indianapolis: Receiving stolen property.
Jesse L. Reed, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.
Richar Pujols-Ynfante, 18, of Wilmington: Breaking-and-entering, safecracking.
Brandon K. Slone, 26, of Springfield: Theft (two counts).
Christopher L. Smith Jr., 21, of Dayton: Violating protection order (three counts).
Jon N. Barnett, 57, of New Albany, Ohio: Aggravated theft, identity fraud.
Anthony C. Barker, 57, of Waverly, Ohio: Theft.
Raymond J. Catchings III, 26, of Springfield: Abduction, domestic violence.
Bo A. Heid, 40, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.
Tyrone M. Williams, 22, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Thomas C. Lewis, 54, of Medway: Receiving stolen property.
Joseph Vaughn, 47, of South Vienna: Aggravated burglary, abduction, burglary.
Jason S. Riley, 26: Theft.
Emanuel A. Jones, 52, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Tyler Ankrom, 23, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).
Anthony D. Sowder, 42, of New Carlisle: Assault, obstructing official business.
Richard Levalley, 59, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Randy Beck Jr., 33, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, felonious assault.
Matthew Shirk, 51, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Russell Fenwick, 43, of Springfield: Theft.